ESSEX superstar Sam Ryder has released his first single since wowing the globe at Eurovision.
The singer-songwriter, who finished in second place at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his track Space Man, has now unveiled his latest hit.
Sam, from Maldon, rose to fame during lockdown with his cover songs on TikTok which caught the attention of stars including Justin Bieber.
READ MORE >> Maldon singer Sam feels 'fantastic' as he arrives home after Eurovision success
Since Eurovision, the charismatic 33-year-old has performed at locations including the Platinum Jubilee concert in June and Formula 1’s British Grand Prix.
His success at the song contest was also a major factor in enabling the UK to host the star-studded event in 2023.
The ‘Somebody’ music video is OUT NOW!!! There’s LOADS of stunts and a golden retriever so what you waiting for…!?? Go give it a watch and sing your heads off 💛✌️— Sam Ryder (@SamRyderMusic) August 19, 2022
LOVE YA, DREAMERS! ☀️🌈🌊🦮💈🍿🕺🚕 https://t.co/SDNdKXUAJJ pic.twitter.com/41I4tIV85o
His latest track, entitled Somebody, is an upbeat pop song which delivers scores of encouragement towards making people happy.
It is set to feature on Sam’s forthcoming debut album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’, due on October 14.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here