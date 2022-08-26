A HOLIDAY camp restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Show Bar and Papa Johns at the Orchards Holiday Village, in Colne Way, Point Clear Bay, was given the maximum score after assessment on June 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Both Nirala One, in Brook Street, Manningtree, and Choices in Broadway, Jaywick, were given a rating of three following inspections on July 21.

No restaurants in Tendring have a zero rating.