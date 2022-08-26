AN eight-year-old girl has had her long locks chopped off to be made into wigs for children with cancer.

Elsie-Mae Heath, from Harwich, was watching TV when she saw the plight of other youngsters suffering from cancer.

She decided to cut 12 inches of her hair to raise cash for The Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatments and other conditions.

Gemma Heath, Elsie-Mae's mother said she was proud of Elsie-Mae's efforts, which raised £369.

"I cried and I was so proud of her as it was such a mature decision to make," she said.

"It's such an incredible thing to do at her age."

Her hair was cut at the Hair and Beauty Bar in Harwich, where Ruby Kirke cut Elsie's hair.

Zoe Martin, the owner of the salon, said: "Elise is a special little girl.

"I made sure that they won't have to pay for the service as it's so important that people do these kinds of things for charities and those in need."

Elsie-Mae was very happy with her new hairstyle and thanked Ruby for her assistance.