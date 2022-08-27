A NEW discount shop had residents queuing up outside for its grand opening to the public.

The Quality Discounts shop in Maldon High Street opened its doors on Thursday - and the first 100 customers were greeted with a goody bag.

The shop has created 16 new jobs for people in the area.

Competitions and giveaways were also held throughout the opening day.

The QD group operations director, Karl Ottolangui, cut the ribbon to open to shop.

He said: “It was a pleasure to officially open our new store in Maldon, which has created 16 new jobs and is the 30th QD store in our group.

“QD is an independent, family run business and we are looking forward to continuing this ethos in our new store.

“The store has been very busy since we opened our doors at 9am and feedback from customers throughout the day has been fantastic.

“Thank you for being so welcoming Maldon.”

The manager of the new QD shop, Luke Willis, moved to Maldon from the QD shop in Grays.

He said: “We are delighted to now be open in Maldon.

“We’re very pleased to be here in the town and look forward to bringing more fantastic value, excellent quality and ever-changing spectacular new deals to Maldon in the coming months.”

The shop is open at 44-48 High Street.