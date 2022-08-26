A man seriously injured during a crash on the A130 yesterday has died in hospital.

Officers were called yesterday (August 25) to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a lorry near Howe Green at around 7.45am.

The rider of the motorbike – a man in his 50s – sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Sadly, he has since died.

The road was closed while officers investigated.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We need anyone who saw what happened or has any footage to come forward If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."

Submit a report on the force's website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about the website reporting services.

Alternatively, call 101. In an emergency always call 999.

Quote incident 293 of 25 August when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.