A DRINK driver who reached speeds of up to 121mph during a police chase on the A12 in Essex has been give a suspended prison sentence.

Police officers began following a white BMW driven by 23-year-old Josh Luscombe after it pulled out of a junction at speed in front of their marked police vehicle on the northbound carriageway of the A12 , Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The officers described the BMW as being driven “aggressively” and saw it get close behind another car in an effort to make it move lanes.

The officers activated the blue flashing lights on their car and Luscombe had responded by increasing his speed and driving at speeds of 120mph.

During the five minute pursuit Luscombe left the A12 and ignored a red light on a roundabout before colliding with a VW Passat The collision, which was described as a “glancing blow”, resulted in the BMW’s airbags being deployed, the court heard.

The BMW came to a stop shortly afterwards after the police car pulled in front of it.

Luscombe had run off but was detained by officers on an embankment at the side of the A12.

The officers conducted a roadside breath test which showed Luscombe had 58mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He was taken to hospital following the crash and a second breath tested recorded 45mcg of alcohol.

Luscombe of Plough Road, Great Bentley, admitted dangerous driving, drink driving and possession of a small amount of cannabis.

The offences took place on March 24.

Sentencing Luscombe, Recorder Sarah Przybylska said it was fortunate that more serious damage wasn’t caused during the collision.

In addition to passing a six month prison sentence suspended for 18 month she ordered Luscombe to do 100 hours unpaid work and to pay £425 costs.

She also banned him from driving for 12 months and ordered him to take part in a 12 month alcohol treatment requirement and a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Luscombe, who was 23 on the day of his sentencing hearing on Friday, chose not to be legally represented.