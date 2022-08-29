A FIANCE has expressed her gratitude to staff members after they saved her soon-to-be husband from death.

Michelle Solomon, 36, of Clacton, was celebrating her daughter’s Ezmai’s seventh birthday at Discovery Bay on Saturday, August, 13, when she noticed her fiancé Wayne Moore, 33, was looking poorly.

Wayne ended up having a seizure and if it was not for the quick-thinking staff at the pier, the situation could have been much worse.

Michelle said: “We went down to the drinks area and ordered a stuffed puppy, Wayne stood back against the railing whilst the children chose their drinks.

“His slippers came off and hit me in the leg, I thought he was messing around at first but I turned around and saw his legs were shaking and he was red in the face.

“I asked him if he was OK then he started falling, I caught him and he started having a seizure.”

Wayne was unresponsive in Michelle’s arms for seven minutes and she thought he was dead.

First aiders Natasha Alliston and Chris Spratt rushed over to aid Wayne whilst staff member Caitlin Armah attended to the family, Chris performed CPR whilst Natasha made sure his airways remained open.

Other staff members called an ambulance who arrived and fitted Wayne with a cannula, they kept him stable and took him to hospital.

Michelle added: “My children witnessed it all they were crying their eyes out and screaming hysterically.

“I was really worried because it’s a soft play area and things are pretty frantic, I wasn’t sure if the staff would hear me calling for help, thankfully they did and they were amazing.”

Wayne is out of hospital and recovering slowly, he is currently undertaking more tests and been to the pier to thank the staff.

Nigel Brown, communications manager at Clacton Pier, said: “We are very proud of our staff and there are many instances where they have gone to the aid of visitors, such as when swimmers got into difficulty in the sea last month.

“It is always great to receive positive feedback from our customers and it is nice that they have recognised the good work carried out by our staff on this occasion.”