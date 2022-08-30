A SENIOR policeman has warned drug drivers “you will be caught” amid the launch of a new campaign.

Last year Essex Police arrested 1,084 drug drivers and a further 1,369 drink drivers across the county.

And now this week the force launched its summer drug drive campaign as part of its #SummerRoadSafetyEssex initiative.

Adam Pipe, Head of Roads Policing, said: “If you drug drive, you’re more likely to be caught than ever before.

“We’ve over 700 officers trained to conduct drug wipe tests at the roadside and if you test positive, you will be arrested.

“The consequences mean you could lose your licence, your job, your home, or even your life if you are involved in a collision.

“We want to make drivers aware of the potentially damaging consequences, not only to themselves, but also to other road-users.”

The campaign will run through the summer, offering road safety tips and advice.

Mr Pipe added: “Even if you don’t think your driving could be affected, you could still have drugs in your system.

“Don’t be one of the drivers that think they are safe to drive when they’re actually over the drug driving limit.

“I’d ask you to stop and think, 'Is the high worth the low?'”