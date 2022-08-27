THOUSANDS of pounds have been raised for multiple charities at an award-winning village event.

The Tollsfest Charity event celebrated its 20 year anniversary at its most recent event.

Tollsfest is run by John Hill, 46, from Tollesbury, to raise money for different charities and organisations.

This year, a total of £11,500 was raised, with £9,000 going towards the Brain Tumour Charity.

A £600 donation has been given to the Noah’s Rainbow charity and the rest has been donated to Tollesbury Youth Club and Tollesbury Scouts.

Before the event, the highest John had raised was £9,000 back in 2017.

Over the years, it has raised funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, Cancer Research and many more.

Money raised from previous events has also allowed students at Tollesbury School to have access to their own iPads rather than having to share and gave new equipment to Tollesbury pres-chool.

Mr Hill, said: “This year I decided to raise funds for the Brain Tumour Charity having lost both my mum and uncle to glioblastoma type brain tumours last year and wanted to help in a small way as the brain tumour charity receives very little funding.

“I usually choose a national charity and a local one to donate the money to.

“It’s well supported in the village and about 1,300 people came.

“We had live music from six bands that played all day and they came from as far as Birmingham.

“I started it 20 years ago and I even won a pride of Essex award in 2018.

“It’s good to see people having a good time, it was special this year as I wanted to do it for my mum and uncle.

“Hopefully everyone in the village has been effected by the event.

“The most we ever raised was £9000, back in 2017, so this is the highest I’ve ever raised.

“Thank you to everyone who came and supported it and had a good time.

“Without the local businesses and the people who come and spend the money it wouldn’t be possible.”