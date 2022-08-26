A CARE home in Walton could be shut down after being branded as “inadequate” by inspectors.

Brenalwood Care Home, in Hall Lane, has been placed in special measures following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Inspectors have warned it could be closed if significant improvements are not made.

The home was found to be unclean and unhygienic, and staff referred to people as "wanderers" and "feeders".

The service, which cares for people over 65 including some who are living with dementia, had previously been rated “good”.

But the inspection in June was prompted after concerns were raised about staffing levels, the standard of the premises, infection control and management.

Inspectors found there had an increase in unexplained injuries and bruising to people, as well as regular altercations between residents, but the service failed to inform the local authority or the CQC.

Residents also had to wait for personal care, such as accessing the toilet, and dried faeces were found in several areas, including on the headboard of a resident’s bed.

Louise Broddle, the CQC’s head of adult social care inspection, said: “The premises were unclean and unhygienic, and there weren’t enough staff to safely care for people.

“There were a high number of unwitnessed falls resulting in injuries to people, which weren’t reported or investigated properly so that similar risks could be minimised in the future.

“It was appalling to hear people being referred to by staff as ‘wanderers’, ‘feeders’ and ‘double-ups’.

“This language is completely unacceptable and doesn’t respect people’s dignity or make them feel like they matter.

“The service has breached a number of regulations and we’ve been clear about the improvements that need to be urgently made.

“We’ve placed the service in special measures and requested an action plan.

“We will continue to monitor the service closely and will not hesitate to take further action if we are not assured it is making the necessary improvements to keep people safe.”

Further action could include imposing restrictions on its registration or shutting the home.

Regal Care, which runs the site, had not responded at the time of going to press.