A PROBE has been launched after a man was assaulted this afternoon.

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident after a man was found injured in Bluehouse Avenue in Clacton shortly after 3.50pm.

Officers say they believe the victim, who’s in his 50s, had been struck from behind.

Police are now working to establish what led up to the assault and the exact location it took place but at this stage believe it may have been in the area of Bluehouse Avenue, Lavenham Close, and Nayland Drive.

A spokesman said: “We need anyone who has any information about what happened to contact us.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote incident 870 of August 25.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”