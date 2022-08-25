THOUSANDS of flight fans turned out in force as Clacton's popular airshow returned to the skies for its first full programme since before the Covid pandemic.

People packed the seafront and West Greensward for the high-flying event on Thursday afternoon despite inclement weather.

The event has been cancelled for the past two years due to Covid-19 regulations in 2020 and the uncertainty over the lifting of restrictions last year.

The headline act on the first day of the two-day spectacle was the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the world famous Red Arrows, who wowed the crowds with their breath-taking stunts.

The line-up also included the Autogyro and the North American Rockwell OV-10 Bronco, a turboprop light attack and observation aircraft, developed in the 1960s for counter-insurgency combat with its primary mission Forward Air Control.

There was also the popular RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the P-51 Mustang, The Tigers parachute team, the Vampire, Supermarine Spitfire and Otto the helicopter, from O’Brien’s Flying Circus.

Twilight flights also took place on Thursday night, with Otto lighting up the sky with its brilliant pyrotechnics before displays by the world-class Tigers Army Parachute Display Team and the Firebirds.

Ground entertainment was be provided by the Grand Theatre of Lemmings, including hula-hoop star Harley Fox, stilt walkers and comedians, and the Art Box interactive workshop.

Mike Carran, director of the Tendring Council-run airshow, said: "It’s really exciting to be back because I think businesses have had a really tough few years.

"The airshow in a tourism town like Clacton is a real shot in the the arm for businesses and it raises the profile for Tendring, it’s great to see families smiling again.

"The weathers always going to affect an event because if it rains there may not be as many people, but Friday's forecast looks a lot better so that’s good.

"We’d like to say what an incredible team effort it was.

"This airshow is such a big part of Clacton history - it’s the 29th year and everyone wants it to be spectacular and safe."

On Friday flights start at 1pm with the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at 3pm and The Blades at about 4.30pm.