TORY leadership candidate Rishi Sunak has said he would order National Grid to consult again on "alternative solutions" to proposals for a 180km power line across East Anglia.

Mr Sunak said he wants to see "innovative and alternative solutions” explored to the current plan, following strong concerns expressed by local communities.

He said he is keen to deliver enhanced rail capacity and follow through on proposed improvements to local road infrastructure.

Mr Sunak said: “The electorate are going to judge our party and our government on delivery, and that’s why I am determined to push forward with some of the exciting proposals for East Anglia that I funded as chancellor.

“It’s right that a lot of the leadership campaign has focused on the immediate challenges that are ahead of us such as the rising cost of living, and under my plans people across this region and the country will get help to help them through the winter.

“But we also need to have a long-term plan to spread opportunity and prosperity across the UK and to every corner of it. My plan for East Anglia and the wider East of England delivers this.”

National Grid is spearheading proposals to bring more than 18 miles of overhead and underground cables to the north Essex countryside.

The company is aiming to boost the electricity network between Twinstead and Bramford substation, near Ipswich.

The move is part of a wider scheme to reach net zero by 2050 and comment 40GW of offshore wind by 2030.

But councils in Essex and campaign groups are protesting the plans and calling for alternative options to be explored.

A spokeswoman for campaign gruop Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons said: “While candidate Liz Truss remains silent and is not responding to our requests for a statement, it is fantastic to hear Rishi Sunak say that he will order National Grid to consult again on the unpopular and damaging project.

"The innovative alternatives Sunak refers to have been set out previously by National Grid and involve an offshore grid that would save consumers £6 billion and be better for the environment and communities.

"It is telling that Ms Truss, herself an East Anglian MP, does not appear to care about the energy infrastructure issues facing the region.”

A National Grid spokesperson said: “The government has set an ambition for up to 50gw of offshore wind power by 2030 – enough green energy to power every home in the country.

"It is National Grid’s responsibility to connect this new generation to the onshore electricity system to ensure this clean, green energy can be used by the homes and businesses that require it.

"We are governed by licence and regulatory obligations, and government planning policy – such as the National Policy Statements (NPS), which all set the framework for how we deliver our infrastructure in the UK.

"The NPS states that the Government expects that overhead power lines will often be appropriate.

"We look at a number of options when considering any new electricity reinforcements, including considering offshore solutions.

"As the cost of these network connections ultimately goes onto the energy bills of every consumer, the UK government and our regulator Ofgem require us to develop proposals which represent value for money to consumers.

"In addition, offshore options would also still require development of onshore infrastructure along the coast in different parts of East Anglia.

"Our proposals for East Anglia GREEN align with the current regulatory and planning policy frameworks we work within. If either of these change then we would re-examine our proposals.

"We held our initial eight-week consultation on East Anglia GREEN, from April to June 2022, to introduce the scheme and ask for local peoples’ opinions. We are carefully reviewing all of the feedback we have received and will consider this as we develop the proposals in more detail.

"There will be another opportunity to comment on the proposals before we submit a planning application to the Planning Inspectorate in late 2024, who will hold hearings to examine the proposals and make a recommendation to the Secretary of State.

"The minister will decide on whether development consent should be granted.”