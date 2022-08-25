CONTESTANTS on popular TV show have donated a £100 cheque they received from selling a German doll.

Sally Perry and her son Luke Perry featured in an episode of the popular TV show Cash in the Attic where many old and unused items are sold at auctions.

Becky Holder, daughter of the late Rodney Holder, gave a German bisque doll with a china face to her friend, Sally, who sold it for £100.

The money was donated to the Arthur Havers golf club bursary, which supports and encourages junior players.

Lt Col Roger Attrill, Frinton Golf Club President, said: “Sally Perry has a strong connection with our Frinton golf club, she and her husband have leading roles within the club and Sally’s father, who passed away a few months ago, was one of our captains.

“As the trustee of the bursary, focused on junior teams, I must say that our members are generous, and this is just another example of it.

“It’s a big thing for our club and we’re happy that the money will go towards developing youngsters.”

Sally said: “My son and I were given an opportunity to appear on the television programme called Cash in the Attic.

“Last Friday the cheque from auctioning the doll was given to Roger Attrill, Frinton Golf Club president in memory of Becky’s father, Rodney Holder who was a close friend of my husband.

“We’re glad that we were able to sell it and we donated £100 to the club.”

Sally and Luke’s segment will be broadcast on Channel 5 tonight August 25 from 6 pm.