FLIGHT fans were evacuated after a Red Arrows flight simulator caught fire at Clacton Airshow.

Firefighters were called into action after the simulator caught fire on the West Greensward site on Thursday afternoon.

Mike Carran, event director, said a small fire developed in the ground attraction.

"The attraction was swiftly evacuated and the situation brought under control, he said.

"We have plans in place for such incidents, including emergency services on site, and it is a credit to all of the teams on site as to how quickly they reacted.

"No-one was hurt which is the most important thing.

A spokesman for Tendring Council, which runs the airshow, said no flights have been affected by the incident.