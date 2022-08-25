The Colne Community School in Brightlingsea said some of its students received outstanding GCSE results.
Steven Crane, head of school, said: “We are incredibly proud of all our students. They have all exemplified the school’s values of aspiration, resilience and kindness.
“As a school, we are delighted with how well they have all done in their examinations.
"We look forward to hearing about their successes as they go onto their next steps and we wish them all the very best for the future.”
Top performers included Nate Gordon with 9 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 1 Distinction* and Bushra Abdullah with 7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 3 Distinction*s.
Other notable performers are Michelle Kruger (7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 3 Distinction*s), Evie Beard (7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 1 grade 7 and 2 Distinction*s), Demelza Berry (6 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 1 grade 7), Thomas Ashley (5 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, 1 grade 5 and 2 Distinction*s) and Jasmine Green (5 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 1 grade 6, 1 grade 5 and 1 Level 2 Distinction).
