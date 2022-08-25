CLACTON County High School marked the return to exams by celebrating a wonderful set of GCSE results.

Chris Taylor, head of School, said: “The results for this year have been a just reward for all the hard work and effort put in by the students and staff.

“There were some stunning individual outcomes and amazing stories of success that have enabled all our students to progress onto Sigma Sixth, apprenticeships or other further education.”

Top performers include Nina Drodz (8 subjects at grade 9 and 4 at grade 8), Jamie Croll (6 subjects at grade 9 and 4 subjects at grade 8), Emma Baldock (11 subjects at grade 7 and above); Evie Croll and Freya Welham who both achieved 10 subjects at grade 7 and above, and Jonathan Williams, Emily Knight, Jeffery Chen, Roman Bastone and Hannah Parham who all achieved 9 subjects at grade 7 and above.

Executive headteacher Neil Gallagher said: “I am delighted for our students and their families, my congratulations go out to them all.

“I cannot praise the staff here at CCHS more highly for their commitment and dedication to our students.”