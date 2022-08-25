STUDENTS from Clacton Coastal Academy and Tendring Technology College are celebrating their first set of exam results since 2019.

Teenagers across the country are receiving the results of their GCSE exams today, which took place in May and June.

The exams represent the culmination of their secondary school education and the grades students secure determine what they will go on and do next – further study, an apprenticeship or the workplace.

The last time formal exams were sat was summer 2019.

In 2020 and 2021, students’ GCSE grades were decided by teacher assessment. This year exams returned with students demonstrating what they know and understand in the exam hall.

To support the Year 11 students, staff at Clacton Coastal Academy and Tendring Technology College, which is part of AET – a national network of schools - put on additional one-to-one online tutoring sessions and ran additional after school sessions.

The schools said the classes paid off, with students securing strong results.

Jun Jie Zhou achieved grade 9s in Maths, Further Maths, Science, Geography, Sociology and Chinese, as well as grade 7s in English Language, English Literature and a Level 2 Distinction* in IT and Enterprise. Jun Jie is staying on to CCA Sixth to study his A-Levels.

Maisie Cull achieved grade 9s in Maths, Science and History, grade 8s in English Language, Sociology and French, Level 2 Distinction in Enterprise and grade 6 in English Literature. Sje is also staying on to study her A-Levels at CCA Sixth.

Harry Cole achieved grade 9 in Science, grade 8 in Maths, grade 7s in English Language and Literature and Geography, Level 2 Distinction in IT and Enterprise and Level 2 Pass in Media Studies.

Scarlett Rees achieved grade 8s in Science, German and History as well as grade 7s in English Language and Literature, Maths, Sociology and Photography.

George Monaghan achieved grade 8s in History and Sociology, grade 7s in Science, English Language, grade 6 in Maths, English Literature and grade 5 in French. We are delighted that George is staying on to CCA Sixth to study his A-Levels.

Cordelia Kirk achieved grade 8 in History, grade 7 in English Language, grade 6 in Science, grade 5 English Literature, Maths and French, Level 2 Distinction in Enterprise and Level 2 Merit in Hospitality. We are delighted that Cordelia is staying on to study her A-Levels at CCA Sixth.

Linda Boxall achieved grade 8s in English Literature, Art and Photography, grade 7 in Maths, grade 6s in Science, Sociology and History, grade 5 in English Language and grade 4 in Further Maths.

Victoria Williams achieved seven Grade 9s, one Distinction *, and one Grade 8. Victoria is going to study A Levels.

Albert Teatheredge received six Grade 9s, one Grade 8, and one Grade 7. She is going to study A Levels.

Alexandra Milhailov received six Grade 9s, one Grade 8, and one Grade 7. She is going to study A Levels.

Executive principal David Lees, of Clacton Coastal Academy, said: “It is fantastic today to be able to celebrate the amazing achievements of the students at Clacton Coastal Academy and the excellent teachers that taught them.

"It has been an unprecedentedly tough two years for them all. I am extremely proud of everything that they have achieved - well done."

Executive principal Michelle Hughes, of Tendring Technology College, added: “I would like to congratulate our GCSE students at TTC, after such a strong set of A Level/BTEC results, we have much to celebrate as a community.

"These outcomes are a real reflection of the hard work and dedication shown by everyone.

"We know how difficult the last couple of years have been in our community and I am so proud of the achievements of all our students and we look forward to supporting them to ensure their next step is the right one.”