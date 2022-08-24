A NINE-YEAR-OLD girl has had a "dream" visit from an Arsenal player after he travelled down to surprise her at her south Essex home.
Isabelle Clark went to the Arsenal vs Leicester match and held up a handmade sign saying, “Smith Rowe is the best number 10 after me! Can I please have your shirt?”.
Arsenal star, Emile Smith Rowe, saw the photo on social media later that evening, and reached out to her mum, Kelly Clark, to arrange a surprise visit to her shock.
Then on Monday, Emile Smith Rowe, came to Isabelle’s house in East Tilbury, to give her a signed shirt and spend some time together.
Kelly said: “She loves Arsenal, and at the end she tried to get Smith Rowe’s attention as she is his number one fan and was heartbroken when he didn’t see.
“A week later we received a message saying he is going to come round and surprise her with his shirt.
“It was the shock of her life, he gave her his shirt from the match, stayed for more than 90 minutes, chatting to her, and taking photos.
“He has changed her life, her dream come true.
"She has been on cloud nine ever since, we still can’t believe it.”
