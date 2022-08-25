A CAMPAIGNER behind the go slow protests over fuel prices has spoken exclusively to the Gazette about the actions which will bring chaos to north Essex's main road.

The spokesman for the official Essex and Suffolk Fuel Price Protest said action must be taken ahead of Thursday’s protest to bring the Government to account.

He said: “We have advertised it widely this time as our last two have been poorly supported.

“Complacency is our worst enemy. When the price of diesel reached £2 per litre everyone was complaining now it's dropped to 185p per litre nobody is complaining.

“What people quickly forget is that in August last year it was 135p per litre, this when oil prices have remained static.

“We want to bring to people's attention the reason why we are protesting.

“We are all being ripped off. This affects everyone not just the few who are brave enough to speak out.”

The group plans to meet at Jobserve Community Centre, where Colchester United play at 7am.

They will then join the A12 at 7.30am, occupying both lanes and driving at a snail's pace, in protest of the cost of living crisis.

The UK government cut fuel duty by 5p a litre in March, earlier this year. The Government believes this will save the average driver £100 a year.

The average price of unleaded fuel is expected to drop below 175p per litre for the first time since the Jubilee weekend.

The protest will take place on Thursday, August 25 and will potentially cause miles of tailbacks along the A12, causing severe delays for commuters.