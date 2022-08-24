A MARTIAL arts expert is kicking up a storm with his latest book.

Sifu Keith Dwan, founder of north Essex-based Dragon Martial Arts School, launched the book at Harwich and Dovercourt Martial Arts Association at the Hill School site in Main Road, Dovercourt, on Sunday.

Travels of the Kung Fu Master focuses on Sifu Dwan’s voyages in China and the ancient martial art of Xing Yi Quan.

A book signing was held at the centre following a special Xing Yi course, which was attended by students from as far away as the USA.

Sifu Dwan has organised martial arts pilgrimages for numerous students to China in recent years, including to the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai and the terracotta warriors in Xian, as well as to the remote city of Taigu in Shanxi to train with master Bu Bing Quan, a master of the ancient martial art.

Following the event, club instructor Sara Joyce was awarded her 6th Dan Black Belt.

The book costs £14.99 and is available online from waterstones.com.