CLACTON'S popular airshow returns today and Friday for its first full programme since before the Covid pandemic.

Dozens of different planes and aircraft will fill the skies with thousands of people expected to turn out for both days on Thursday (August 25) and Friday (August 26).

The bumper airshow will return after having been cancelled for the past two years.

It was axed in 2020 due to Covid-19 regulations and didn’t go ahead last year due to uncertainty over the lifting of restrictions.

The final planes completing the line-up have now been announced with the Autogyro and the North American Rockwell OV-10 Bronco joining the action.

The Bronco is a turboprop light attack and observation aircraft, developed in the 1960s for counter-insurgency combat with its primary mission Forward Air Control.

Designed for the Vietnam War it was deployed during the Cold War and the first Gulf War, while a variant was also used as a target tug.

Autogyros, predecessors to helicopters, were developed in an attempt to invent an aircraft that could not stall and are incredibly agile and stable, capable of speeds as low as 20mph.

Ground entertainment will be provided by the Grand Theatre of Lemmings, including hula-hoop star Harley Fox, stilt walkers and comedians, and the Art Box interactive workshop.

Alex Porter, tourism boss for Tendring Council which runs the Clacton Airshow, said this year had a stellar line-up.

He said: “These two final flights complete a bumper line-up at the 2022 Clacton Airshow, which brings everything from the nimble and steady Autogyro, to fast jets like the MiG, and the aerobatic displays of the RAF Red Arrows - not to mention the sparkle of the twilight flights.

“All of this, along with things to do on the ground around the event site, make this year’s airshow really one not to be missed.”

On Thursday flights start at 12.55pm. The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is from 3pm and the Red Arrows at about 4.30pm.

Crowd favourite Otto the helicopter, from O’Brien’s Flying Circus, is returning to this year’s airshow for the stellar twilight display, starting from 7pm.

Otto’s brilliant pyrotechnics will light up the sky before the world-class Tigers Army Parachute Display Team jump into action.

Completing the twilight flight display are the Firebirds, two lit-up light aircraft who give a swirling aerobatic display.

On Friday flights start at 1pm. The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is from 3pm and The Blades at about 4.30pm.

The aircraft across both days will include the P-51 Mustang, The Tigers parachute team, The Bronco, The Vampire, Supermarine Spitfire and Otto the helicopter.

The official event car park, run by the Clacton-on-Sea Rotary Club, is in West Road.

Entry is £8 and can be paid by cash or card. There is also a shuttle service for disabled people between the car park and the event site.

People driving to the event can also make use of the Park and Ride service from Hedingham Buses, with services running every 15 minutes from Clacton Shopping Village.

Mr Porter urged visitors to buy a programme to help keep the airshow flying in future years.