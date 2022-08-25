TWO men who were jailed for their part in a £100,000 drug conspiracy have been ordered to repay more than £113,000.

Paul Foley, 43, of Kings Avenue, Clacton and Steven Taylor, 42, of Belsize Avenue, Clacton, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a confiscation hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Last year, they both admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and Foley was jailed for six years and four months and Taylor for four years and nine months.

On Tuesday, Richard Kelly, prosecuting, told the court Foley’s agreed benefit from his offending was £104,840 and that he had available assets of £171,000.

He said Taylor’s benefit from his offending was £103,506 but he only had assets of £9,440 in the form of a car and a pension.

Recorder Graham Huston made a confiscation order in the sum of £104,840 in respect of Foley and £9,440 in respect of Taylor.

Also before the court was Arsen Nelaj, 37, of Brinkburn Gardens, London, who also admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and was jailed for three years and nine months.

Mr Kelly said Nelaj’s benefit from his offending was £250 and as he had no assets he asked Recorder Huston to make a nominal £1 confiscation order in his case.

At the men’s sentencing hearing in November the court heard that police seized more than 3kg of cocaine, valued at between £83,590 and £126,530.

The drugs were recovered following an investigation into the three defendants during which a drugs and cash handover was observed between Nelaj and Taylor in Miller’s Barn Road, Clacton.

When Nelaj was stopped in his Ford Transit van a few miles away, five bundles of cash valued at £22,850 were found in a white plastic tub and encrypted messages were found on his phone.

Taylor returned to his home in Belsize Avenue, Clacton, and was seen to enter his property carrying a cardboard box.

Shortly after his arrival, Foley entered the block of flats and left ten minutes later with a black bag.

Police stopped Foley and found the bag contained 13 packages of compressed cocaine valued between £25,000 and £35,000.

Police later found £1,000 in cash and cocaine worth between £16,320 and £27,540 at Foley’s home.

At Taylor’s home, police found a dry press, heat sealer, plastic wrapping and two kilogram blocks of cocaine valued between £25,000 and £35,000.