Officers have arrested 11 people today after protestors blocked a service station on the M25 in Essex.

Essex Police was notified just after 5.15am this morning (August 24) of a group of people causing a disturbance on the forecourt at Moto, Thurrock Motorway Services, in Grays.

Officers arrested 11 people on suspicion of criminal damage to petrol pump display panels.

No petrol was released and the incident was dealt with before 7am.

All 11 are currently in custody for questioning.

The service station remains closed whilst officers continue gathering information at the scene.

This follows a total of 28 arrests made after disruption at three locations in Thurrock yesterday, August 23.

The arrests were made for various criminal offences.

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin said: “We’re working hard to keep Essex moving, keep people safe and minimise disruption to the public on Thurrock’s roads.

“We understand that people have the right to peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate criminal activities that affect our communities and businesses and will take swift and robust action to tackle such incidents.

“We will continue to work with our partners and businesses to bring this situation to an end.”

Police remain on scene at two locations and a road closure is still in place at the junction of Stoneness Road at the A126 roundabout and traffic is being diverted.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and make alternative arrangements if they can.