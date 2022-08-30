A FAMISHED thief “didn’t even make himself a panini” despite breaking into and sifting through a small sandwich shop business.

Crossroads Sandwich Bar, in Clacton Road, St Osyth, was cruelly targeted by a baguette-loving burglar at about 10.10pm on Monday.

In CCTV footage published on social media and seen by the Gazette, the masked crook is seen calmly entering through the front door.

He then makes his way behind the counter of the quaint eatery before sneakily searching the complex for anything of value.

After finding the till machine, he pockets what appears to be only a handful of cash before leaving the scene, seemingly without much urgency.

In a statement released by Crossroads Sandwich Bar, a spokesman for the business said: “Our little old sandwich shop got burgled last night.

“What sad person breaks into a sandwich shop? He didn’t even make himself a panini. [There is] damage to the door and they got away with a small till float.

“There seems to be more and more of this happening around here lately, [which is] not great but it is what it is.

“I just cannot understand the risk involved in burgling a sandwich shop.”

The small business owners have now appealed for anyone with information which might lead to the brazen burglar responsible being caught to contact them.

“Any information is greatly appreciated but I’m not expecting miracles,” added the spokesman for the sandwich bar, which opened in June 2020.

“We will get The Hoy and The Red Lion to check their CCTV to see if there’s much more on there.

“But it looks like he’s got a snood-type mask on and his hood up so, once again, I am thinking [there is] not a great chance of success.”

A spokesman for Essex Police spokeswoman stated the force’s inquiries are ongoing.

She said: “We were called to Clacton Road in St Oysth at about 7.30am on Tuesday following reports of a burglary to a business which occurred the previous evening.

"The door of the patisserie had been broken and money was stolen.

“This report remains under investigation and inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact us.”