A GRATEFUL runner has told how an act of kindness spurred her on to success.

During Sunday's half marathon in Clacton, Lana Milne came home first in the women's veteran age group.

A courageous runner decided to help Lana during the last, and hardest, part of the track.

Lana said: "Towards the end, I had to run up from the promenade to the finish line, and the hill felt like a mountain and clearly, I looked like I was flagging.

"Then, a lovely gentleman kept shouting 'Keep going you’re nearly there.' and then decided to run up the hill with me until I got to the top.

"He then let me run off to finish the race.

"He helped me so much as I was struggling a lot and even though it’s a tiny section it was where I felt awful, and I ended up actually achieving first for my age group."

Lana wanted to thank him after the race but he was nowhere to find.

She decided to publish her request and within a day, the community Running Colchester found the mysterious gentleman.

Dan Powell received her thanks although he said any runner would have done the same.