A PLAY inspired by one of the most famous filmmakers of all time will be staged in a seaside town later this year.
Stage Theatre Company will perform Hitchcock Homage at the Clacton Conservative Club, in Old Road, on October 2.
The production is described as a dark comedy and highlights the callousness and deviousness of two lovers trying to get away with the perfect crime.
Tickets for both 3.30pm and 7.30pm showings cost £9.50 and can be purchased by calling the box office on 07754398113.
