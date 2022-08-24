A PLAY inspired by one of the most famous filmmakers of all time will be staged in a seaside town later this year.

Stage Theatre Company will perform Hitchcock Homage at the Clacton Conservative Club, in Old Road, on October 2.

The production is described as a dark comedy and highlights the callousness and deviousness of two lovers trying to get away with the perfect crime.

Tickets for both 3.30pm and 7.30pm showings cost £9.50 and can be purchased by calling the box office on 07754398113.