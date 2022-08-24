A FUN family day out soundtracked by brilliant live music is set to take place in a small village next month.
The Great Bentley Show, offering free parking, will be held on Great Bentley Village Green from 1.30pm on September 3.
During the event attendees will be able to enjoy a dog show, draught horses, a tractor display and gin tasting.
There will also be performances from The Big Easy 5 jazz band and The Harmonettes.
Entrance costs £1 for adults while children under 12 can attend for free.
