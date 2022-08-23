A ROAD closure will be put in place for nearly a week while maintenance workers carry out essential patching repairs.
Cherry Tree Avenue from the junction with Arnold Road to Crown Road, in Clacton, will be closed for five days from September 15.
During the closure carriageway patching works will be undertaken by Essex County Council engineers, meaning no access will be granted to motorists.
Emergency service vehicles, however, will be able to use the route, while other motorists can use an alternative route via Arnold Road and Crown Road.
