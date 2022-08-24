A MECHANIC who allowed dangerous drug dealers to run a county line from his house has been spared prison.

Police officers found 180 wraps of heroin and 52 wraps of cocaine with a street value of about £2,000 when they raided Leslie Major’s flat in Martello Court, Clacton, on September 17, 2019.

Officers from Op Raptor, Essex Police’s specialist drugs unit, also seized scales from the house, as well as a mobile phone and £145 in cash both belonging to Major, 55, who was a frequent drug user.

When the phone was analysed, a series of messages and calls showed it was linked to a county line entitled the Mitch Line, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Scene - Martello Court, Clacton

On the day of the police raid, some 25 missed calls were left on the device from the line.

Major, now of Salmon Close, Clacton, admitted permitting his premises to be used for the production of Class A drugs and was sentenced to ten months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months yesterday.

Matthew Morgan, mitigating, argued the defendant was “something of a conduit” because other drug users were contacting him attempting to be put in touch with the Mitch Line.

“He became involved after he had lost his own property, a flat he had owned for 20 years which was repossessed when he lost his work and had fallen into bad times,” said Mr Morgan.

Seized - an item found during a raid Picture: Essex Police

“There were no threats made to him but there was low-level intimidation; one person came round stabbing a pillow as an indirect threat.”

But Matthew Bagnall, prosecuting, stated the money and phone found in Major’s possession was evidence he was involved in the supply himself and he was not a “passive facilitator”.

During the sentencing, the court heard Major, a mechanic, has been abstinent of drugs for about four months now and he “can’t believe I let my life go like that”.

Judge Christopher Morgan warned Major to keep out of trouble over the next 18 months, adding a 20 hour rehabilitation requirement to his sentence.

He must also pay £1,000 in court costs.