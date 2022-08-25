CONCERNED residents fear a planned traffic management scheme will cause “horrendous” traffic jams on the main road to Frinton and Walton.

Vistry Homes is set to resume works at the junction of Halstead Road, Frinton Road and Holland Road, Kirby Cross, in September.

The works are supposedly required to manage traffic generated from the development of 240 homes in Halstead Road.

It will see traffic lights installed along with a pedestrian crossing at the junction of Frinton Road and Holland Road along with the relocation of existing bus stops.

County councillor Mark Platt said he has campaigned against the works without success.

"I have railed against this scheme and managed for some time to delay the implementation as I felt that the two roundabouts work well enough.

"Sadly, we know only too well what happens when this road is interfered with, even for a short period of time.

"Unfortunately all my efforts are exhausted and due to pressure from some local residents and the district council, works to the scheme are due to commence in September.

"In my opinion, the imposition of this so-called traffic improvement is to the detriment of every resident, business, and visitor within the surrounding area."

Ray Enever, former chairman of Kirby Residents’ Association, previously lambasted plans to alter the road layout as "horrendous”.

“The bus comes to the roundabout from Frinton and stops at the bus stop before the traffic lights - blocking traffic behind it - which will then get jammed up at the traffic lights before stopping at another bus stop on the road to Great Holland,” he said.

The works were due to take place last year but were delayed after Vistry Homes found the mains electricity cable in the area too close to the surface, which means it will have to be placed deeper.

The developers were then told they could not carry out the works until September, after the holiday season.

An Essex Highways spokesman said: “We are aware of ongoing discussions about the location of these works and of several representations received from residents.

“We thank these residents for their comments which we have passed to Tendring Council, which is the planning authority for the development in question, so they are aware of these views.”

Vistry Homes was contacted by the Gazette, but had not responded at the time of going to press.