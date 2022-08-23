AN “amazing day out for the whole family” is coming to a small village this Bank Holiday weekend.
The Kirby Grand Village Fete will take place on Glebe Field, Kirby-le-Soken, on Monday from 12pm until late.
During the free-entry event, guests will be able to enjoy live music, vintage car displays, craft stalls, bouncy castles, traditional sideshows and much more.
There will also be an agility dog show and tug of war contest.
To find out more information about the historic fete visit kirbyfete.com or facebook.com/kirbylesokenfete.
