FAMILIES will be able to enjoy everything from archery and games to a plethora of activities at a forthcoming community event.

The Beaumont Village Fete takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, at Beaumont House, Chapel Road, Beaumont, between 1pm and 4pm.

Soundtracked by The Viscounts, the afternoon will boast vintage cars, a tombola, bric-a-brac stalls, a coconut shy, roller ride and a book stall.

There will also be a barbeque, tea and cakes, ice cream, and much more at the event, which cost 50p to attend.

Correction: Please note the address as stated above.