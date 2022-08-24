A SKINNY-dipping event is being held in Clacton, in order to raise money for a mental health charity, whilst spreading body positivity and mental health awareness.

The Great British Skinny dip will raise money for mental health charity MIND whilst also hoping to boost body positivity.

The Skinny Dip event began in 2016 and has since expanded from a single event to dozens being organised around the country.

The events popularity has grown in recent years. Six dippers partook in 2019’s event, now expanding to a total of 40 naked locals braving the plunge, since moving to Clacton in 2021.

This year’s event hopes to draw in even more skinny dippers.

The event aims to create a safe, non-judgemental environment, where participants can either fully, or partially strip off, running into the sea with hundreds of others.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 10 at Marine Parade West, Clacton-on-Sea.

Tickets cost £9.50, which will go towards MIND charity.

Participants are advised to arrive from 10am for an 11am dip.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3cfUloO.