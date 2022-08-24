A DRINK driver was caught by police officers who pulled him over while carrying out speed checks.
Stevie Martin, 20, was stopped by officers in St John’s Road, Clacton, when they spotted him driving a Ford Fiesta at 34mph in a 30mph limit on July 22.
Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard when he was pulled over police officers smelt alcohol on his breath, and when he was breathalysed he had 54mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35mcg.
Martin, of Heatley Way, Colchester, told the court: “I haven’t got any excuses, I’m really sorry. It was a mistake and I’ve learnt my lesson”.
Chairman of the bench Andrew Campbell banned Martin from driving for one year, stating: “If you fail to abide by this that would be a serious offence which could result in custody”.
Martin, who is self-employed, was also ordered to pay £735 in a fine, victim surcharge and court costs as a result of the crime, which took place at 10.45pm.
“If you fail to pay that off that is a serious offence and you may end up back in court,” added Mr Campbell.
