AN iconic long-running indoor market will close its doors for the final time this weekend after more than four decades of trading.

The Clacton Covered Market, in Rosemary Road, will shut this Saturday after its founders, Lesley and Martin Croxford, announced their retirement.

The couple started the business back in 1982 after transforming a derelict building into a market, which is currently home to everything from a café to a jewellers.

Customers are being encouraged to visit the building one last time before the shutters come down at about 4.30pm.