HALF a dozen motorists were caught speeding by eagle-eyed police officers as part of a two-day crackdown.
Officers from Essex Police Tendring headed to Harwich Road, Little Clacton, on Friday to conduct speed checks after residents raised concerns.
Several drivers were given words of warning by the force while three others were reported for breaking the 30mph speed limit.
The following day the officers positioned themselves in Burrs Road, Clacton, where three further drivers were recorded exceeding the 30mph restriction.
