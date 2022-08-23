A VIBRANT celebration of a Hindu elephant god will return to a seaside town.

The Ganesha Visarjan festival, taking place near Clacton Pier, marks the end of ten days of prayer and celebration of the birth of Ganesh Chaturthi.

During the event offerings are made to the god of wisdom and prosperity and a statue of the elephant god is immersed in the seawater.

The spectacle, organised by the Shree Karpaga Vinayagar Temple, attracts hundreds of people and guests are treated to free packed lunches.

The Ganesha Visarjan festival will run from 11am until 2pm on September 4.