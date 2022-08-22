Laura Whitmore has announced she is standing down as host of Love Island.

The Irish TV personality, who is married to the ITV show narrator Iain Stirling, revealed she was leaving the popular dating show on Monday evening.

In a post in Instagram, the presenter said:" Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

"There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects," she said.

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series.

The host, who also presented the After Sun spin-off series, also added a tribute to the programme's former host Caroline Flack before she died by suicide in February 2020.

Whitmore added in her emotional farewell post: "I hope I did you proud Caroline."

Although comments on the post have been limited by the TV presenter, many fans have flooded social media with best wishes for the host.

Former contestant Faye Winter posted with a white heart emoji:" She really would be proud! You done incredibly!"

Another fan added:" You'll be missed...Loved seeing you on our screens"

A third posted:" Ah no that's so sad. But you were great. Best of luck with all your new adventures."

Fans will still be able to see Laura in various projects including a true crime podcast with her husband comedian Iain Stirling.

Laura also announced she will be joining the 2:22 A Ghost Story cast in London's West End and hinted at her own documentary series 'Laura Whitmore Investigates".

Following the announcement, an ITV spokesperson said: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”