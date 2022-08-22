THREE poorly seal pups found abandoned on a seafront have sadly had to be put down despite being rescued by mammal experts.

Volunteers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue were called out to beaches in Walton and Holland-on-Sea two times in as many days following the discovery of stranded seals.

After being carefully manoeuvred into a transport vehicle by the two-medic team, the animals were taken to a specialist facility.

Unfortunately, all three of the seals were found to be suffering from mouth rot disease and so the difficult decision was taken to put the mammals down.

Neil Marples, a medic with British Divers Marine Life Rescue, said: “Well done to new medic Laura and Gus, a medic from Manningtree.

“All three seals have been put to sleep due to having really bad and nasty mouth rot disease.

“Reminder to the public, please do not attempt to feed or water seals and please keep dogs away from seals on the beach.

“Seals have very sharp teeth and lots nasty bacteria.

“Seals can come ashore to rest but if you are at all concerned please call BDMLR on 01825765546 and they will send a trained medic out to assess the seal.”

