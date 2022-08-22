A GROUP of friends are set to host a fundraising quiz night this week in aid of a painstaking test which will see them scale a trio of mountains in just two days.
The 13 trekkers, based in Clacton, are taking on the Three Peaks Challenge from September 10, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdown in just 48 hours.
Between them, they are hoping their efforts can generate £5,000 in donations for Heads2Minds and Scleroderma & Raynaud's UK.
As part of their campaign, the walkers have organised a quiz night at the Skylark Terrace, in Dead Lane, Ardleigh, with the hope of securing some more funding.
There will also be a raffle offering lots of top prizes kindly donated to the cause by friends of the team and a variety of local vendors and businesses.
A spokesman for the group said: “We are looking for donations to help us reach our goal of £5,000 - 100 per cent of the profits will go towards our fundraising campaign.”
The cost of taking part in the quiz, running from 6.30pm until 9pm, is £10 per person, which also includes a Skylark platter to share and a prize for the winning team.
To book visit acme-pro.uk/product/thegreatbritishquiz.
