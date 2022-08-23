A TEENAGER with a neurological condition has vowed to do everything he can to shatter the stereotype of people with disabilities after completing a 20 mile challenge.

Kieran Millington, 18, from Brightlingsea, has just travelled from Jaywick's Martello Beach Holiday Park to Walton Pier and back again in his wheelchair.

The painstaking journey, which he has spent two years training for, took the avid gym-goer, who has cerebral palsy, roughly six hours to complete.

His efforts have resulted in more than £1,300 been donated in aid of Wipe Away Those Tears, a charity which supports children with disabilities and has helped Kieran.

Kieran said: “There is no amount of training you can do to prepare you for the cuts, swelling, tyres falling off, achy muscles or stiff joints you encounter over the 20 miles.

“The most important thing is mental strength, whether that's in life or growing up with a disability - you have to be prepared to go through tough times to reach the good.

“Thank you to everyone that shared, donated, took time to read the fundraiser and also made the effort to come and support me – I appreciate it all.

“The biggest thank you goes to everyone that has ever doubted me - you only motivate me more.”

Kieran was born prematurely at 31 weeks before doctors and specialists soon discovered a bleed on his brain.

Weighing just 3lbs 14oz, the then little fighter spent four-weeks being cared for in Colchester Hospital’s Special Care Bay Unit before being released on Easter Sunday.

Just over a year later, after Kieran’s parents started to grow concerned by his lack of physical development, he was diagnosed with spastic diplegia cerebral palsy.

The neurological condition impacts Kieran’s ability to use his arms and legs but he has always refused to let it hold him back.

“There is a stereotype that people with disabilities are weak and cannot do things for themselves,” he added.

“I will do everything I can to change that, I will be living proof if you believe in yourself and never give up you can achieve anything you set your mind to.

“I hope this challenge has helped to inspire everyone but specifically other disabled people.”