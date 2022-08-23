A RECORD number of runners have taken part in Clacton's popular half marathon and 10k race in aid of charities and community groups.

The annual event took place on Sunday, August 21, and was organised by Nice Work as part of this year's Clacton Carnival.

This is the ninth year the race has been held and the event had a record 800 runners take part.

A spokeswoman for the marathon said: “The day started off with the Junior runners' who took part in an 800 metre race along the Greensward.

“Some were running their first race and accompanied by their parents.

“Even Carnival's mascot Honey Bear turned up to help with the warm-up. At 9.30am, the main runners started.

“Some ran a half marathon, others ran 10k with the route going along the top promenade in the direction of Holland, then on the lower promenade back towards the Pier.”

“Runners travelled from all over the country to take part in the event and we welcomed many running groups.”

The race has shown real community spirit with lots of people turning out to cheer on runners.

Families showed their support by joining the last part of the race with their family members to get them over the finish line.

The winner of the half marathon was Wayne De’ath with a time of 1hr 14mins 48secs and the winner of the 10k race was Dan Tate with a time of 33mins 55secs.

Paul Townend, Clacton Carnival chairman, said: “Thank you to all our runners for taking part and to our marshals and helpers on the day.

“We couldn’t put on the race without their help to cheer on our runners and ensure everyone taking part is safe.

“If you would like to get involved next year and help to marshall the event, please email volunteer@clactoncarnival.org.”

Mr Townend also thanked Rachael Wood from Nice Work for organising the race as well as Morrisons Waterglade, ASDA and Gary Spence for donating food and drink to the runners.

More results can be found online at bit.ly/3AeyQfV.