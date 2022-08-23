AN event was held to celebrate a long-standing community stalwart who has been a member of a club for 70 years.

Brian Allen, 88, celebrates his birthday on Thursday and was also honoured for his work as a member of the Clacton Comrades Sports and Social Club on Sunday, August 21.

Honoured - Mr Allen had a picture and plaque in his name raised at the event.

Mr Allen joined the club in 1952 and went on to serve 33 years on its committee, 14 of them as club president.

A spokesman for the club said: “Brian is a member of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes, known as Buffs, and a load of the members came, as well as comrades club members in uniform.”

Champion - Mr Allen with his trophies.

Mr Allen played darts for Comrades Colne Road for more than 50 years winning many trophies.

He was also a keen runner who has taken part in 19 London marathons, a Chicago Marathon, one New York Marathon and a Barbados Marathon where he won the senior masters title.

Active - Mr Allen running a marathon.

At the age of 66, Mr Allen ran a 75 mile tour of Tendring in 14 hours and 5 minutes.

During his endeavours, Mr Allen has also raised money for the Essex Air Ambulance, Cancer Research UK and the British Heart Foundation among other charities.