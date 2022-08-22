Jesus Christ Superstar, The Greensward Tent, Frinton

ALMOST 50 years to the day since it was first performed, Jesus Christ Superstar is shining brightly on Frinton's Greensward.

Frinton Summer Theatre is putting on the only fully-staged production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic rock opera in the UK in its anniversary year.

It is being staged in a 320-seat marquee on the town's iconic seafront greensward, providing extra sparkle to an already magical evening for audiences.

While it was controversial in its early years, the show has since become one of the country's best loved musicals.

The cast of 12 includes West End regulars Tim Rogers and Hugh Maynard, and three debutants straight from drama school in Joseph Riley, Hannah McPherson and Joey Zerpa-Falcon.

Rogers is superb as the brooding Jesus and his performance grew increasingly compelling as the story of Jesus' final days leading up to his crucifixion was played out.

The production of the famous scene itself was enthralling and credit must go to all those involved in putting on such a high-quality show within the limits of the Greensward tent.

The musical focuses on the personal conflict between Jesus and Judas, excellently portrayed by Hugh Maynard, whose intense vocals perfectly capture Judas' torment.

The beautiful voice of Rebecca Birch, playing Mary Magdalene, is exquisite and special mention also goes to Joey Xerpa Falcon, playing Pontius Pilate, who stood out with his solo performances.

Credit also goes to an exuberant debut professional performance by Joseph Riley and to the choir for a number of spine-tingling moments throughout the production, the music for which was outstanding throughout.

While the summer theatre may not have the budget of its West End counterparts, the quality of this production is exceptionally high and Frinton audiences will consider themselves lucky to have this on their doorstep.

Artistic director Clive Brill, who played the comical King Herod terrifically, said it was his lifelong ambition to secure the rights for the smash hit musical - and he must be delighted with the top-quality production the whole cast and crew have put on.

Jesus Christ Superstar runs until Sunday, September 4.

To book your tickets visit frintontickets.co.uk.