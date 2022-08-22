SEASIDERS and day-trippers will be able to find out all there is to know about a tourism hotspot during a hallmark aviation extravaganza.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring will host its annual Town Centre Community Fair on Christmas Tree Island, in Clacton, this Thursday.

Taking place during the Clacton Airshow there will informative representatives from more than 20 charities and voluntary organisations working throughout the district.

Volunteers from Action For Family Carers, Age Well East, Better Healthcare Services and Citizens Advice Tendring, for example, will all be in attendance.

Clacton-on-Sea Lions Club, Essex Cares, Essex Police, Frinton Training Services Ltd, Healthwatch Essex, The Outhouse, and many more will also display stalls at the event.

Dedicated workers from CVST will even be on hand to offer guidance and information, and there will also be a vaccination bus and basic first aid demonstrations.

Organiser Karen Tedder-Ward, sector sustainability officer at CVST, said: “The Town Centre Community Fair is a great way for people to find out about all the different activities, support and services in the local area.

“We have a great set of charities and voluntary organisations coming along and look forward to a brilliant day.”

To find out more information about visit cvstendring.org.uk or call 01255 425692.