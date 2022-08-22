A COMMUNITY game in Clacton and Jaywick has ended - with players racking up more than 38,000 miles.

The six-week Beat the Street game saw 3,614 players join in, tapping beat boxes around both areas to collect points.

The free, interactive game encouraged people of all ages to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives by taking part to win points and prizes.

Working as individuals or teams, players were able to walk, run, cycle, or roll between the beat boxes – recording 88,221 taps.

The top five tappers across the UK in Beat the Street this year have also come from the Clacton and Jaywick game after they all broke the record number of points collected – ranging from 35,460 to a staggering 70,030.

Selfie competitions and lucky boxes saw players rewarded with a range of prizes, and special events were held to offer free tasters of activities as well as extra points.

Game co-ordinator Becky Dowling, from Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), said: “It’s been an amazing game, with so many people joining in and telling us how it has helped them.

“I’ve had players tell me they’ve made new friends, gained confidence, and improved their overall feeling of wellbeing just by taking part.

“The selfie competitions have also been such fun, with brilliant entries – it’s just lovely to see people getting involved and enjoying the game.

“The whole aim of Beat the Street is to increase physical activity and it really has done that for so many people.

“Hopefully after enjoying their time getting out and about for the game, they will stay active.”

The winners have now been revealed with Essex Pedal Power coming out first in average and total points for community and workplace teams with Clacton Seafront Runners coming second.

Holland Park Primary School was the winner of the schools category with Cann Hall in second place.

The Outcast Gingers were top of the small teams, and the top of the individual leaderboard was Andrew H. The winning charity team was Inclusion Ventures.

An awards event will be held in September for the winners.