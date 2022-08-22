VOLUNTEER lifeboat crews were called to the aid of a person in the sea off Clacton.

Clacton RNLI’s D-Class inshore lifeboat was sent to the scene at about 8pm on Thursday following reports of someone in the water near Clacton Pier.

The crew launched into slight sea conditions making their way to the west side of the pier, where a search was conducted, but with no sightings of the casualty.

A spokesman said: “The crew proceeded under the pier to the east side and continued the search.

“The casualty was then spotted on the beach with members of the Essex Police force, and the decision was made to land a crew member on the beach to offer any assistance as necessary.

“The crew member was assured that no further assistance was required, so the crew member returned to the lifeboat.”

The lifeboat returned to the station and was made ready again for service by 9pm.

Clacton RNLI’s D-Class lifeboat was also launched to the aid of a sailing boat on Monday, August 15, at about 7.20pm, after it ran into difficulty off Clacton.

The crew quickly located the vessel, which was towed back to the beach before safety advice was issued to the two sailors.