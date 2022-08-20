A MAN who got behind the wheel while over the drink drive limit has been fined more than £700 and handed penalty points.

Myles Doran, 26, of Gutteridge Hall Lane, Weeley, was caught driving a BMW M4 with 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Doran was stopped by police in Rosemary Road, Clacton, on July 29.

He admitted the offence when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last week.

Doran was handed ten penalty points and fined £769.

He must also pay a £308 victim services fund charge and £105 prosecution costs.