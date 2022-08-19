AN inquest into the deaths of an elderly couple has been officially opened.
Eva and David Murr, both aged in their 70s, were found dead by police in their Braintree home on August 9.
Police confirmed the deaths are not being treated as suspicious and they do not believe anyone else was involved.
The coroners’ inquest into their deaths opened yesterday, August 18.
However, no date has yet been set for the full inquest.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here